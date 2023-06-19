'Bigg Boss OTT 2': From Puneet Superstar's historic eviction to Jiya-Hadid bonding, show begins on high note

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Day 1 of the new season began on a dramatic note as contestant Puneet Superstar was voted out by housemates

Salman Khan-hosted show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' started with many twists and turns, from the eviction of the Puneet Superstar to Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid's bonding.

Renowned actress Pooja Bhatt during the show offered her individual viewpoint on love, highlighting the value of independence and making decisions based on one's own preferences as opposed to looking to a spouse for approval.

The show also saw contestants Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid were seen flirting with each other. While Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan are seen bonding in the garden and it seems that new friendship bonds are being developed inside the house. Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani's entry creates new twists inside the house. As after their entry, Manisha Rani started crying when she saw Jad and Akansha making out.

Manisha Rani declares, "Even if four girls like Akansha Puri come, I will still flirt with Jad."

Puneet Superstar, a controversial social media influencer, made history with his eviction in the house. He was voted out by the audience in less than 12 hours of entering the house.

Puneet Superstar entered the house after a lot of grilling by Salman Khan and the panellists. He was seen smearing toothpaste all over himself within hours of being in the house. Bigg Boss addressed the issue and gave him a last warning about his behavior in the house.

Puneet had also claimed that Bigg Boss promised him prize money worth thousands of crores if he wins. "After reaching Mumbai, Bigg Boss asked me what I will take on winning, I said 5000 crore worth of property, one chartered plane, and a bungalow worth Rs 300 crore on Juhu beach. They refused and I left for Delhi. But as soon as I reached the airport, Bigg Boss called and agreed to my demands. So, I will get Rs 5000 crore on winning. With Rs 1000 crore, I will buy the Bigg Boss set, and with the charted plane I will go home to Delhi," he had said.

This time the show saw Salman Khan as a host with contestants like Falaq Naaz, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Cyrus Broacha, among others. 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on JioCinema.

