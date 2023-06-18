Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar has created history by getting evicted in less than 12 hours of stepping into the house. However, before entering the house he was confident about winning the season

Puneet Kumar popularly known as Puneet Superstar was the 12th contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house on Saturday, June 17. On his arrival, he was schooled by Bigg Boss right on the first day, after Puneet smeared toothpaste all over himself on the show. He has now become the first contestant to get evicted in less than 12 hours of the show being premiered.

Before entering the house, while talking to Mid-Day online, a very confident Puneet Superstar said that his fans have already declared him a winner on social media. "After I win, I will throw a party worth 100 cr in Mumbai. But everyone must get Rs 1100 with them so that I can collect all of it and give a good party".

Puneet Superstar who makes some of the craziest videos on social media to make people laugh said that his name is synonymous with TRP. “I said yes because Bigg Boss needs the TRP,” he said. The social media content creator is popularly known for making videos where he can be seen swimming in muddy water on the street. smearing toothpaste and chilli powder on himself. The social media content creator has multiple accounts where he shares WhatsApp details for people to place their requests for video messages.

Puneet had also claimed that Bigg Boss promised him prize money worth thousands of crores if he wins. "After reaching Mumbai, Bigg Boss asked me what I will take on winning, I said 5000 crore worth of property, one chartered plane, and a bungalow worth Rs 300 crore on Juhu beach. They refused and I left for Delhi. But as soon as I reached the airport, Bigg Boss called and agreed to my demands. So, I will get Rs 5000 crore on winning. With Rs 1000 crore, I will buy the Bigg Boss set, and with the charted plane I will go home to Delhi," he had said.

Meanwhile, Puneet Superstar entered the house after a lot of grilling by Salman Khan and the panellists. He was seen smearing toothpaste all over himself within hours of being in the house. Bigg Boss addressed the issue and gave him a last warning about his behavior in the house.