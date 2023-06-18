Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC cannot assure flood-free Andheri Subway this monsoon
Mumbai: Only one-way traffic on Coastal Road in December
Mumbai: 35-year-old habitual thief held
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri se Kanyakumari in just four months
Mumbai cops get on Goregaon couple’s trail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Puneet Kumar claimed hell win Rs 5000 cr before entering Bigg Boss OTT gets evicted in a day

Puneet Kumar claimed he'll win 'Rs 5000 cr' before entering Bigg Boss OTT, gets evicted in a day

Updated on: 18 June,2023 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Top

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar has created history by getting evicted in less than 12 hours of stepping into the house. However, before entering the house he was confident about winning the season

Puneet Kumar claimed he'll win 'Rs 5000 cr' before entering Bigg Boss OTT, gets evicted in a day

Puneet Superstar

Listen to this article
Puneet Kumar claimed he'll win 'Rs 5000 cr' before entering Bigg Boss OTT, gets evicted in a day
x
00:00

Puneet Kumar popularly known as Puneet Superstar was the 12th contestant to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house on Saturday, June 17. On his arrival, he was schooled by Bigg Boss right on the first day, after Puneet smeared toothpaste all over himself on the show. He has now become the first contestant to get evicted in less than 12 hours of the show being premiered. 


Before entering the house, while talking to Mid-Day online, a very confident Puneet Superstar said that his fans have already declared him a winner on social media. "After I win, I will throw a party worth 100 cr in Mumbai. But everyone must get Rs 1100 with them so that I can collect all of it and give a good party". 


Puneet Superstar who makes some of the craziest videos on social media to make people laugh said that his name is synonymous with TRP. “I said yes because Bigg Boss needs the TRP,” he said. The social media content creator is popularly known for making videos where he can be seen swimming in muddy water on the street. smearing toothpaste and chilli powder on himself. The social media content creator has multiple accounts where he shares WhatsApp details for people to place their requests for video messages.


Puneet had also claimed that Bigg Boss promised him prize money worth thousands of crores if he wins. "After reaching Mumbai, Bigg Boss asked me what I will take on winning, I said 5000 crore worth of property, one chartered plane, and a bungalow worth Rs 300 crore on Juhu beach. They refused and I left for Delhi. But as soon as I reached the airport, Bigg Boss called and agreed to my demands. So, I will get Rs 5000 crore on winning. With Rs 1000 crore, I will buy the Bigg Boss set, and with the charted plane I will go home to Delhi," he had said. 

Meanwhile, Puneet Superstar entered the house after a lot of grilling by Salman Khan and the panellists. He was seen smearing toothpaste all over himself within hours of being in the house. Bigg Boss addressed the issue and gave him a last warning about his behavior in the house. 

Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss Salman Khan social networking site Entertainment News entertaintment OTT news indian television

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK