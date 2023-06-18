Watch video! Meet Manisha Rani on Bigg Boss OTT 2: Many women hide that they have both a husband and a boyfriend, I am honest

Manisha Rani entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Saturday

Many women hide that they have both a husband and a boyfriend, I am honest

Social media influencer Manisha Rani entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house on Saturday. Watch her get into a candid chat about why she believes she has so many followers, her interest in dance, Salman Khan taking over this season and much more.

Manisha Rani told mid-day.com, "I was approached as a wild card on 'Bigg Boss 16' but I did not want to enter as a wild card. The makers were constantly in touch with me and this time when they offered me Bigg Boss OTT, I took it up. I wanted to play the game from the beginning and never as a wild card."

Manisha Rani admits that she did not watch the first season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' but says Divya Aggarwal was a deserving winner. "Although Bigg Boss is my favourite show, I missed some episodes. However, the winner would surely have been a deserving one."

She adds that her huge fan base is because she creates honest content. Manisha Rani said, "Many women hide that they have both a husband and a boyfriend in public, I am honest. People relate to my honestly and wonder how I keep it real! People accuse me of making content about boys, asking for money and recharge, making boys spend on me. There are women who are like that, I am bold and bindaas, which is why people relate to me." She adds that the show is perfect for her and everyone around her encouraged her to take it up.

While the show is known to feature many TV actors in each season, Manisha Rani says social media influencers are much more popular among the audience. She said, "TV actors have an advantage but these days people enjoy Instagram, Tik Tok and reels more, that is my advantage." She adds that though she is known for her dance videos on social media she did not find any time to practise due to her busy schedule but still hopes to entertain the audience while in the house.

