Big Boss OTT 3 is all set for its finale tonight, and we are already witnessing cutthroat competition between the housemates. Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi recently entered the house to entertain the audience and enchanted the housemates with her singing prowess.

She also interacted with them and motivated them to focus on their end goal.

Nikhita took centre stage and performed her successful tracks like Qaafirana, Burj Khalifa, Jugnu and many more. Her performance was absolutely killer and won humongous cheers from the contestants. On her performance in the Big Boss house, Nikhita shares, “It was quite a joyful moment to enter the Big Boss house and perform on some of my most loved songs. I have always been very intrigued about the Big Boss house as I have heard so much. There is always a mystery around it . The contestants were so lively, warm and excited to see all of us performing for them."

She further adds, "It is really a difficult thing to be inside the house without any kind of contact with the outer world, but the spirit of the contestants was commendable. I had a blast performing inside the Big Boss house and I am hoping to return soon again."

Nikhita is all set to surprise audiences with some of her upcoming projects. The talented singer recently performed in Jeddah and Himachal Pradesh, leaving audiences impressed.

About Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner

The highly anticipated ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ finale, aired on August 2, 2024, was a star-studded event hosted by Bollywood icon Anil Kapoor, who revealed Sana Makbul as the winner of this season's edition. The television actor turned reality star, known for her assertive personality and strategic gameplay, claimed the top position, securing the prestigious trophy and a substantial cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

Sana began her career at the age of 16 when she participated in the reality show MTV Scooty Teen Diva. Born and brought up in Mumbai, she explored the entertainment industry in the city and became a part of shows like 'Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De', 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2', and 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' to name a few. She also went on to feature in music videos like 'Khelegi Kya?', 'Psycho', 'Gallan', and 'Ek Tu Hi Toh Hai'.