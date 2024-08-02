The OTT season 3 of the famous reality show will have its winner on Friday night. But rumours are already rife about who's the first contestant to be ousted from the top 5

Kritika Malik

Listen to this article Kritika Malik reportedly eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3 ahead of grand finale; fans say, 'Itni khushi ho rahi hai' x 00:00

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand finale airs on Jio Cinema tonight, but social media is already buzzing with insider info about the top two finalists. According to a post by Bigg Boss fan account The Khabri, Kritika has been evicted, finishing in fifth place. Kritika, a YouTuber, entered the show with her husband Armaan Malik and his other wife, Payal Malik.

Kritika Malik reportedly eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BiggBosskhabri 💥 (@biggboss__khabri)

An Instagram post by The Khabri said, “BREAKING: #BiggBossOTT3 finale update !! #KritikaMalik gets evicted on the 5th spot. Bhabi out. Top4 - Sai , Naezy , Sana & Ranvir.”

Yet another season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss OTT 3 is nearing its end. The OTT season 3 of the famous reality show will have its winner on Friday night. Ahead of the finale, here's everything you need to know.

Top 5 finalists:

So who made it to the top 5 this season? After a shocking double eviction of Armaan Malik and Lovkesh Kataris, the house got its top 5 finalists of the season. On Friday, contestants Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, Sana Makbul, and Ranvir Shorey will be seen battling it for the winner's trophy and prize money.

Where and when to watch the finale?

Fans can catch all the live action from inside the house of finale day on JioCinema. The streaming platform has streamed the entire season non-stop. The viewers will require a premium subscription to the streaming site to watch the episodes. So catch all the exciting updates live on the site. The finale will take place on August 2, 2024.

What will the winner get?

The winner will get a trophy. The trophy was unveiled in a recent episode before the eviction of Armaan Malik and Lovkesh Kataria. The trophy is golden coloured and has a figure with a masked face sitting on a throne. Apart form that the winner will also get a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. In the previous two seasons as well, the winners got a winning amount of Rs 25 lakh. The first season was won by Divya Aggarwal and the second season by Elvish Yadav. The latter made history by being the first wild card entrant to win the show.

Recently, Twitter handle The Khabri Tweets predicted Sana as the winner of the show. It also claimed that Naezy and Ranvir could be runner-up and second runner-up, respectively.