Vicky's mother was seen subtly taunting Ankita which made the actress a little disappointed while Arbaaz and Sohail returned with their 'Just Chill' session

Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar highlights

Listen to this article Bigg Boss WKV highlights: Vicky's mother taunts Ankita; Khan brothers announces Orry's exit x 00:00

Today was the 'Just Chill' day for the Bigg Boss 17 contestants after a heavy dose of eviction. Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan arrived to cool down the heated environment. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan welcomed Orhan Awatramani, a.k.a. Orry, who entered Bigg Boss 17 as a guest.

The episode began with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers entering Tiger's dane to have a chat with the couple. Vicky’s mother reassured them, saying, "Nahi nahi, rona nahi. Hum rulane nahi aaye hain. Vicky, we have never seen you cry. Don’t cry beta.” Then Vicky';s mother asked them how they were doing. “Bahut mast hai mamma. Koi tension ki baat nahi hai,” said Ankita. Further, Vicky's mother was seen subtly taunting Ankita which made the actress a little disappointed. Later, Ankita's mother was seen explaining things to the couple. Later, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had another argument. During this, Ankita was seen telling Vicky that he doesn't talk, and the actress walked out of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Further in the episode, the housemates from all three houses trying to impress Orry for a special surprise. In the end, Orry stated that he was most impressed by the 'Dil' house, and as a reward, the people of the 'Dil' house received a special dinner from Bigg Boss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Further into the episode, Arbaaz and Sohail returned with their 'Just Chill' session. They started with some banter and then talked to Orry. The 'liver' jokes didn't seem to get old yet. The two Khans took a dig at Orry's liver joke, and the latter also participated by making weird poses while looking at the camera.

Later, the two announced that Orry was not a wild card contestant but just a guest who came to lighten up the house. Orry bid farewell to everyone and left the house. The paparazzi's favorite boy met the two Khans and then exited the house.

During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman announced that Jigna Vora was voted out. Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan broke down. Now, the house has only 15 contestants left, including Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra.

For those unfamiliar with the show's schedule, it airs from Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Colors TV and on Saturday and Sunday at 9 p.m. You can also watch 24/7 live updates streaming on JioCinema.