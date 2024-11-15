Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Birthday twins Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaurs rollercoaster romance and divorce drama

Birthday twins Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur's rollercoaster romance and divorce drama

Updated on: 15 November,2024 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur, once in love, now can't stand each other. Here's the timeline of their romance, from 'Kulvadhu' to divorce

Birthday twins Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur's rollercoaster romance and divorce drama

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur

Birthday twins Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur's rollercoaster romance and divorce drama
Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur, once a much-in-love couple, now can't stand the sight of each other. But what happened? What is the real story of Shalin and Dalljiet? Where did the two meet? Here’s everything about their relationship timeline. Shalin and Dalljiet, who share the same birth date, November 15, once shared the same home. They met on the sets of their show 'Kulvadhu'. Before the show, they didn’t know each other. 


Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur's love story


While working together, they became friends, and soon, their friendship turned into a fairytale love story. Though they were smart enough to hide their relationship from the media, they did join 'Nach Baliye' together, hinting at a possible happy ending. After some time, when they felt secure, the lovebirds announced their wedding plans. In 2009, Shalin and Dalljiet got married, leaving their massive fan base elated.


Four years after their marriage, the duo was blessed with a baby boy, whom they lovingly named Jaydon. While the world celebrated the happy news, their paradise soon began to crumble. Trouble emerged, and reports of them filing for divorce started floating in the media, shocking their fans. It wasn’t just a separation; it was an ugly divorce that left everyone in disbelief.

Trouble in paradise for Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur 

It was all rumours until Dalljiet gave a groundbreaking interview, stating that her mother-in-law wasn’t happy with the wedding gifts. She said, “Trouble in our marriage started the day after our wedding when my mother-in-law stopped talking to me because she wasn’t happy with the wedding gifts. Status-wise, we are very different, and they always knew about it. My father has three daughters and couldn’t afford the kind of wedding they expected.”

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur divorce

After filing for divorce, things continued to worsen. First, Dalljiet  made a big revelation about Shalin, saying, “His argument was that I wouldn’t be woman enough if I went in for a C-section.” She further shared that Bhanot had cheated on her and even abused her physically. After many ups and downs in the court proceedings, Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet  Kaur decided to part ways through an out-of-court settlement, and they finally divorced in 2015.

