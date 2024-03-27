MSG consumption, vegetarian diets, and the right way to build endurance, mid-day picks up a discussion with Master Chef India host Vikas Khanna on all things fitness

01 An eating habit you abide by?

I don’t have late dinners. It’s a problem. Why does one need a heavy dinner? You end up putting your body to work throughout the night. I eat like a puppy, and consume the same foods, every single day, and at the same time. [While travelling], I return to routine as per the [schedule of the area I am at]. I eat fewer carbs, and train every day.

02 The preferred form of workouts

I prefer to not lift weights. I’m 52 and need to find balance. Each day, I run for 30 to 60 minutes. I have learned that it is more efficient to run at a speed at which you can comfortably talk. You don’t need to keep talking, but you should be able to for the entire duration. I have learned that this is the best practice for [building] endurance, and can keep you going. I may not lift weights but I do a lot of cross-functional fitness. Pull-ups and push-ups are great, skipping is brilliant, and yoga is fantastic. It’s also great for flexibility. Also, we must make mental wellness a priority. You have to train your brain to be happy.

03 Never have I ever…

Done drugs, consumed alcohol or smoked. I was in circles of chefs, the majority of whom used substances due to the pressures we were living in. Your body is a temple; you can’t abuse it.

04 An aspect about people’s eating trends that you want addressed

People are obsessed with French pastries. They are made of white flour, sugar, and butter, which are the most harmful things for your body. Of course, they have eggs, which are considered healthy, but the number of egg yolks added is a matter of concern too. In a regular household, a slab of butter will be consumed over 10 days. Here, 10 slabs are added to one cake. We’ve started accepting this [form of eating]. Multigrain is now a big deal; but in India, we’ve had these grains forever. While growing up, I never had maida at home. We had wheat kulchas, and if we wanted Amritsari kulchas, we had to go out. When you come from a humble town and move to the most modern city in the world, these differences become so pronounced. Of course, I serve them at our restaurants, but we also give people [healthier] alternatives.

05 What changes have you brought about in your restaurants?

We’ve started using a lot of jaggery. In [my restaurant] Kinara, we have a Kinara roti, which is our [most popular] bread. Despite the push for [refined] flour, we chose to make it a multigrain bread. We decided to figure it out.

06 Is MSG bad?

Yes, it is. There’s a lot of research [to support that]. If you make corn soup with and without MSG, and do a blind-tasting of them, you’ll barely find a difference between them. Many chefs have also begun [falsely] believing that MSG is required to enhance the taste of food. But, if you use good quality foods, that’s sufficient.

07 Myths about a vegetarian diet

I was having a chat with Virat Kohli on diets, and learned that we follow similar ones, which, primarily are vegetarian diets. I have noticed that I have less inflammation and more energy now. Americans wonder if vegetarian diets have enough protein. I find that strange. Some of the healthiest people have lived the longest lives while being on vegetarian diets. My entire family consumes a vegetarian meal plan. My grandfather was 96 years old when he passed away, and was in good health [until his passing]. He never touched meat or eggs. People underestimate this diet. India is now pushing the vegetarian narrative and western [countries] are in awe of it. I’m loving this. Protein sources like dals, tofu, and soy chunks are the most important aspects of my diet. Dals are my lifeline. However, I have very little salt in my diet because I need to keep my palate clean.

08 Your take on diet fads

Your lifestyle is more important than any fad. What you eat is going to maintain your body. Cook at home, and understand ingredients—that’s a diet fad for you.

09 Your take on following Indian eating habits

It’s easy to adopt a foreign culture, but when you step out and represent India, you must remember your roots. Our ancestors have taught us how to cook well, and have told us why some foods are consumed with others. We haven’t invented these things on our own. So, it’s important to be attentive and attached to the lessons of our culture.