Devoleena Bhattacharjee radiates pregnancy glow in pink saree at her intimate baby shower

Updated on: 15 October,2024 05:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a few images and videos on her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of their intimate yet sweet baby shower.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee radiates pregnancy glow in pink saree at her intimate baby shower

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's baby shower

It was earlier in August when Devoleena Bhattacharjee announced the happy news of her pregnancy. Now, she has hosted a close-knit baby shower with only close friends and family members in attendance. Devoleena shared a few images and videos on her Instagram stories to give a glimpse of their intimate yet sweet baby shower.


For her baby shower, Devoleena opted for a light pink saree with embroidery. The actress paired her saree with a matching blouse. Leaving her hair open, Devoleena wore a shiny diamond choker and a gold chain. Meanwhile, her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh, was seen wearing a pink shirt with white pants.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhavini Purohit Dave (@purohitbhavini)


Bhavini Purohit, who worked with Devoleena in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', was also part of the sweet celebration. While sharing a picture on her Instagram, Bhavini wrote, "Baby shower celebrations @devoleena @shanwaz7636."

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's pregnancy announcement

In one of the photos, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has 3.2 million Instagram followers, is dressed in an emerald green saree, sitting on a couch holding a baby outfit with the message, "You can stop asking now." She’s also wearing gold jewellery. Shanwaz is seen sitting next to her, holding their pet dog in his lap.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

While sharing the picture, Devoleena wrote, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life."

About Devoleena Bhattacharjee shutting down pregnancy rumours

Just one month before announcing her pregnancy, Devoleena Bhattacharjee responded to these rumours with a long note, requesting people to respect her privacy. Although Devoleena did not confirm or deny the reports, she emphasized that she would announce her pregnancy herself whenever she felt like it.

"I am sure if anyone intrudes on your personal space or creates content, you wouldn’t like it either. There is enough content on social media to keep yourself busy. I am sure by now you all understand that I do not like interference in my personal life. Thank you," a part of her note read.

