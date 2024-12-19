Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has become a mother now. She delivered her first child with husband Shanawaz Shaikh on Wednesday at a Mumbai hospital

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh

Listen to this article 'Our little angle boy is here': Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh welcome first child x 00:00

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and her husband Shanawaz Shaikh have welcomed their first child. The couple has announced that they have become parents to a baby boy. The baby was delivered on December 18 at a Mumbai hospital. The happy parents made the announcement through social media including their fans and followers in this joyous occasion.

She shared a video and wrote, “Thrilled to announce the arrival of our bundle of joy, our baby boy on December 18.” The caption of the video read, “Hello world! Our little angel BOY is here...18/12/2024 (sic).”

Devoleena had tied the knot with her gym trainer, Shanwaz in December 2022.

Devoleena's pregnancy announcement

In one of the photos, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who has 3.2 million Instagram followers, is dressed in an emerald green saree, sitting on a couch holding a baby outfit with the message, "You can stop asking now." She’s also wearing gold jewellery. Shanawaz is seen sitting next to her, holding their pet dog in his lap.

While sharing the picture, Devoleena wrote, "Celebrating the divine journey to motherhood with the sacred Panchamrit ritual, where tradition and love blend to bless the mother and her unborn child with health, prosperity, and joy during this beautiful chapter of life."

When Devoleena spoke about balancing work and pregnancy

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee had opened up about how she is balancing her career while navigating life as a mom-to-be. She shared that she often needs assistance. She shared, “Even though I'm pregnant, I've continued shooting so that my audience can keep watching me on screen, and I can continue entertaining them. However, I have to be very careful on set, especially when climbing stairs.”

“I often need assistance because while working, it's equally important to take care of myself.”

The actress also discussed the challenges of wearing the show's elaborate costumes, particularly the heavy jewellery.

“As I play Goddess Chhathi Maiyya in this Sun Neo show, I have to wear heavy jewellery, especially the necklace and crown, which can feel extremely burdensome when worn together. But it’s a new experience, and there’s no harm in exploring something different.”