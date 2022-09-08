Dheeraj Dhoopar to star in a Punjabi film to be shot in London and Punjab

Breaking News
08 September,2022
It is said that the film also stars a trending Punjabi actress along with a host of other actors from Punjab

Dheeraj Dhoopar. Pic- Instagram


Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has been in the news for all the right reasons and there seems to be no stopping. The actor who is currently seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' on Colors Tv and will also be seen in his new TV series, is slated to star in a Punjabi film. The film is scheduled to be shot in London and some interior locations in Punjab.


This will be great news for all his fans and followers who have been waiting for him to do so. Previously Dheeraj starred in and produced some Punjabi music videos which have been shot in Punjab and that was the start of the news of him doing Punjabi films. It is said that the film also stars a trending Punjabi actress along with a host of other actors from Punjab.

Dheeraj was unavailable to comment on this but a source associated with the projects has confirmed this news. There is yet no confirmation on the timelines of the project but it is definitely a good reason for Dheeraj to celebrate his journey and for him to keep no stones unturned.

