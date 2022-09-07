Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Madhuri Dixit compares Dheeraj Dhoopar to Ranveer Singh after his second performance

For his second act, Dheeraj wore a dark blue blingy outfit giving a complete retro vibe
Dheeraj Dhoopar. Pic- Instagram
After being compared to Shah Rukh Khan by Karan Johar in the first episode of the latest 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season, our very own Dheeraj Dhoopar has now been compared to actor Ranveer Singh after his second performance on the show.
For his second act, Dheeraj wore a dark blue blingy outfit giving a complete retro vibe. It is said that after his performance got over during the judge's comments Madhuri Dixit said that his entry into the act reminded her of Ranveer Singh. Last time around it was Karan Johar who compared Dheeraj to Shah Rukh Khan.
Dheeraj has been in the news lately for juggling between his fiction show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and his new role as a father, and all this seems justified after the audience saw him perform in the first episode. His social media handles were flooded with numerous messages showering accolades on his perfect debut in his first reality show ever. Dheeraj was not available for comments when we tried to reach out but a source on the set of the show confirmed this.
