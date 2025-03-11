This video of Ektaa Kapoor came soon after Ram Kapoor dismissed the rumours of him taking Ozempic or undergoing surgery to lose weight.

Ektaa Kapoor & Ram Kapoor

Listen to this article Humein bade hi acche lagte hain: Did Ekta Kapoor take a dig at Ram Kapoor's weight loss? x 00:00

It looks like the cold war between Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor is not going to end soon. Today, the ace producer took to her Instagram to drop a video of herself talking about people doing ‘anti-inflammatory diet, Ozempic, and others’ to lose weight. This video of Ektaa has come soon after Ram Kapoor dismissed the rumors of him taking Ozempic or undergoing surgery to lose weight.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

While taking to her Instagram, Ektaa shared her video, in which she was seen asking her followers for advice about how to lose weight. She questioned her followers on whether she should take pharmaceutical drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic, follow an anti-inflammatory diet, or just keep quiet. Later, she ended her video by saying, “Ya chhod doon, hum bade hi acche lagte hain,” which looked like a dig at Ram Kapoor, who had surprised everyone with his weight loss journey.

Earlier, while reacting to the claims of taking Ozempic, Ram Kapoor shared a video in which he said, “First of all, there's nothing wrong if I did [Ozempic or surgery]. But now, in less than 30 seconds, I am going to prove to you that I have done nothing. This is where I am at, but I am still a work in progress.” Ram then flexed his muscles and showed off his biceps.

The Ram Kapoor & Ektaa Kapoor’s battle

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram Kapoor addressed the much-talked-about kissing scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and said, “Ektaa’s the one who wrote the scene and wanted us to do it. I told Ektaa, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? Television mein kabhi hua nahi (It never happened on television).’ We were the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together… but Ektaa was very confident ki wo karna hai (we have to do that). She trusted us. I said, 'Okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife…’ Fir maine Sakshi ko bola ki (then I told Sakshi), ‘Look, I will handle Ektaa, if you have a problem, tell me…’ Uske baad jo hua, Ektaa ne jhela (After that, whatever happened, Ektaa faced the heat).”

Reacting to this, Ektaa took to her Instagram and wrote, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories can only last till I talk…… but there is dignity in silence.”