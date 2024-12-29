Breaking News
How Ram Kapoor lost 55 kg in 18 months without any surgery or external aids

Updated on: 29 December,2024 03:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Popular actor Ram Kapoor, 51, has finally spilled the beans on his health and how he lost about 55 kg in just 18 months without any surgery or external aids

Ram Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Actor Ram Kapoor, a well-known face of the television industry was once limited to his onscreen characters due to a tremendous amount of weight gain. He was recently spotted at an event where his dramatic transformation became the talk of the town. Ram, 51, has finally spilled the beans on his health and how he lost about 55 kg in just 18 months without any surgery. 


Ram Kapoor on his dramatic weight loss


In an interview with ETimes, Ram Kapoor shared, “Believe it or not, I did it the old-fashioned way, by changing my mindset, lifestyle and habits, without any surgery or external aids. That said, there’s nothing wrong with medical options if they help someone. For me, it was about a complete mental and physical reset... fitness isn’t about the number on the scale; it’s about feeling strong, energetic, and healthy. Staying fit is a constant work in progress, and one’s life revolves around continuous improvement... today I feel like my 25-year-old self again, physically, mentally, and emotionally. I can walk for 12 hours without stopping. It’s a complete turnaround from where I was.”


Ram Kapoor further revealed that the audience loved him despite his weight since he was working even at his heaviest at 140 kg as seen in ‘Neeyat’ and ‘Jubilee’. He added, “Those roles suited my size, but I was unhealthy. I’d feel breathless after walking just 20 steps. I was diabetic, had a foot injury, and struggled even with basic movement. It was then that I realized I couldn’t go on like this. I have two children, and I felt the need to set a positive example for them by prioritizing my own health. Over the last six months, I pushed myself to shed 55 kgs, bringing me down to 85 kgs. The transformation is deeply personal."

Ram Kapoor’s acting journey

Ram Kapoor did shows such as 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu This', 'Kasamh Se' and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’, and recently he was also seen in the web series 'Human' and 'Masaba Masaba'. He was part of movies as well including 'Agent Vinod', 'Student Of The Year', and 'Humshakals'. 

