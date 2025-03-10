Dipika Kakar has been subjected to trolling surrounding her personal life. While Dipika tried to ignore these trolls for years, she has finally reacted to several claims

Dipika Kakar with Ruhaan

Dipika Kakar BREAKS SILENCE on false claims of abandoning daughter from first marriage: 'I was deeply affected because...'

Actor Dipika Kakar, who rose to fame with Sasural Simar Ka, has been in the headlines ever since she got married to Shoaib Ibrahim. The actress has been subjected to trolling surrounding her personal life. While Dipika tried to ignore these trolls for years, she has finally reacted to several claims.

Dipika Kakar on claims of abandoning a child

There have been reports that Dipika abandoned her daughter from her first marriage. Reacting to these false claims, Dipika revealed how such rumors took a toll on her mental health.

In a recent interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Dipika Kakar became emotional. While addressing the allegations, the actress said, “Main ek maa pe bhi itna bada allegation lagane ka sochungi bhi nahi, ki usne apni beti ko abandon kar diya” (I would never even think of making such a serious allegation against a mother—that she abandoned her daughter).

"I was deeply affected because that was the phase when I was expecting Ruhan. And for me, my only worry and my only question to Shoaib was, ‘Yeh jab aayega toh log yeh bol ke kyun bolenge, kyunki in baaton mein koi sachai hi nahi hai’ (Why would people say such things when there’s no truth in them at all?). Ruhan was a premature baby, and we had a difficult time in the hospital," she further added.

When Shoaib Reacted to the Rumors

Earlier, Shoaib addressed the rumors of Dipika abandoning her daughter and said, "I’m making it very clear today that this news is fake. The motive behind spreading such false information is unclear. It affected Dipika mentally. She was told so many things. Don’t jump to conclusions. This is so bad and wrong. You are making such a big accusation against a woman who is celebrating her first child, who has suffered a miscarriage, and who is now living a happy life with her baby."

About Dipika Kakar’s Personal Life

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. They tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy, Ruhaan, on June 21, 2024.