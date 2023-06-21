Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy: 'It's a premature delivery but nothing to worry'

TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have welcomed a baby boy in the early hours of June 21

TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have become proud parents of a baby boy

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy: One of the most popular couples on television, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, have finally become parents. The couple welcomed a baby boy early morning on June 21. Shoaib took to social media to inform fans and followers that it was a premature delivery, but there's nothing to worry about. Dipika was in her third trimester and was due in July.

In a note shared on Instagram Story, Shoaib wrote, “Alhamdulilla today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It’s a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers."

A day before their baby's birth, the couple celebrated Shoaib's birthday and shared photos with fans. A heavily pregnant Dipika can be seen in the photos. She even shared a heartfelt note for her husband, wishing him happy birthday.

Shoaib Ibrahim and his wife Dipika Kakar met on the sets of their show 'Sasural Simar Ka' and got married in February 2018. The TV couple announced in January that they were going to welcome their first child very soon.

They had posted pictures on social media to share the news with their fans. While Deepika posted baby shoes in between their footwear, Shoaib shared a picture of both of them in white-coloured attire, wearing caps with 'Mom' and 'Dad' written over them.

Shoaib wrote in the caption: "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai...Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one."

On the other hand, Dipika mentioned, "Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours. Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one"After the post, many of their fans and industry friends congratulated them.

Dipika is a well-known actress and the winner of 'Bigg Boss 12'.