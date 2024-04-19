Divyanka Tripathi met with an accident recently. Her husband Vivek Dahiya informed that she has two broken bones and will undergo surgery

Divyanka and Vivek

Listen to this article Divyanka Tripathi to undergo surgery after accident, husband Vivek Dahiya shares pic of X-ray x 00:00

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently met with an accident and was rushed to the hospital, The actress had recently returned to television to entertain the audience as an undercover agent in the show 'Adrishyam'. The news about Divyanka's accident was shared by her PR team and her husband Vivek Dahiya. He said that she will be undergoing surgery for her injury.

Taking to its official Instagram handle, Soapbox PR team shared, “We’re sorry to announce that Vivek’s live session scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed till further notice. Divyanka had an accident a few hours back and is now under medical care. Vivek is with her as she recovers. We thank you for your understanding and support. And join us in wishing Divyanka a speedy recovery. Vivek is eager to connect with all of you soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivek also shared an X-ray on his Instagram IG Story which read, "Divyanka mam has broken two bones on her arm and will undergo a surgery tomorrow. She's in safe hands as updated."

The accident happened a couple of months after Divyanka underwent surgery for two ligament tears in August of last year. Earlier this month, Divyanka shared her journey of ligament tear and how she bounced back strongly. Taking to Instagram, Divyanka shared a Reel video, wherein we can see her admitted in the hospital for the ligament surgery. The video has tags which says, "Got my 2 ligaments tear surgery done in August 2023....But this where it all began...10th Aug 2023."

There is a glimpse of his husband Vivek Dahiya, and she went on to say, "Surgeons marked my foot...And reconfirmed at every step whether it's right or left!"

"Job done well in an hour by my excellent team of doctors. Extracted a piece of bone for free free free. When I got too tired of tv...I took up random painting... 14th August," the taglines on the video read.

It further reads, "For an action-based show I said yes to, I began my workout after 10 days, once the stitches within may have got stronger...21st August. 25th August- Plaster came off. While recovery took place at its natural pace. Diligent rehabilitation is the only key to a Happy Body-12th September."

Divyanka shared that she had incorporated Aqua Physio into her regime once the external stitches were less susceptible.

"And trust me..It was like my body forgot how to balance itself- 25th September. Pushing boundaries and mental blocks was the key-18th October. Added a new skill...Learnt Pistol Shooting-15th November....And VOILA!! Divyanka bounces back-13th December... ADRISHYAM READY," she said.