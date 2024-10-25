As Diwali approaches, Shagun Pandey & Ashnoor Kaur shared their Diwali plans, memories, and more. Here’s a glimpse of how your favourite celebrities’ Diwali will look

In Pic: Shagun Pandey & Ashnoor Kaur

Listen to this article Shagun Pandey plans a Diwali celebration on set, while Ashnoor Kaur excitedly prepares to decorate her new home! x 00:00

Diwali is a very special festival; it's about homecoming. While many people get holidays during Diwali, there are actors who have to continue shooting to keep our entertainment uninterrupted. As Diwali approaches, Shagun Pandey & Ashnoor Kaur shared their Diwali plans, memories, and more. Here’s a glimpse of how your favourite celebrities’ Diwali will look:

ADVERTISEMENT

Shagun Pandey won’t be able to meet his family

Shagun Pandey, who plays Veer in COLORS’ 'Mera Balam Thanedaar,' shares that this Diwali will be a bit different for him as he won’t be able to meet his family due to shooting commitments. Reflecting nostalgically, he shared, “Growing up, Diwali was all about family, decorating the house with my sister, lighting diyas with my dad, and eating lots of homemade sweets. My sister and I would always have a friendly competition over who could make the best rangoli, and I’ll really miss that this year. But this Diwali is also special because in the show, my character will finally be getting his uniform back, making it a moment of pride and celebration on set. While I’m not with my family, I’ll still celebrate my favourite festival on-screen and off-screen. Wishing everyone a joyful, blessed, and eco-conscious Diwali!”

Ashnoor Kaur excited to decorate her new house

Ashnoor Kaur, who plays Suman in 'Suman Indori,' also shared her thoughts about Diwali. This year, she will be celebrating the day with her on-screen family on the sets of 'Suman Indori.' Talking about her plans and reminiscing about the good old days, she shared, “Diwali always brings a sense of positivity, warmth, and joy! This year, as I am shooting for my show 'Suman Indori,' I'm thrilled to celebrate with my new onscreen family and make new memories. For me, Diwali is about spending time with the people you love the most. This Diwali is extra special, as I’ll be celebrating my first Diwali in my new home. We’ll decorate the house with diyas, enjoy sweets, and soak up the festive vibes.”

Talking about how she celebrates an eco-friendly Diwali, Ashnoor added, “I stopped bursting crackers when I was a kid, so it’s all about celebrating in an eco-friendly way with love and light! Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali full of warmth and happiness!"