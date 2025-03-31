Eid Special! From recalling the first time he ever kept a roza to observing Ramadan during the pandemic, Vivian Dsena got candid about everything.

Vivian Dsena

Eid Mubarak! With the entire country celebrating the auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr today, Vivian Dsena, who was recently seen in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 18, had an exclusive chat with us at mid-day and took a trip down memory lane. From recalling the first time he ever kept a roza to observing Ramadan during the pandemic, Dsena got candid about everything.

Vivian Dsena’s first roza ever

While getting nostalgic, when asked how it was for him to keep a roza for the first time during Ramadan, Vivian Dsena recalled, “I think because main bohot zyada paani peeta hoon and I love drinking coffee, initially it was very difficult. To be very honest, fast rakhte rakhte aadat ho gayi.”

Vivian Dsena’s sehri & iftar menu

Being a foodie, does he wait for iftar time to dive into some amazing food coma? The Shakti star shared, “Actually, honestly, my iftar is usually 3 dates and a glass of milk—that's it. I have realised that during most Ramadans, I am the fittest as compared to the whole year.” While talking about iftar, he also shared that his iftar usually remains very light. “My sehri is usually very light; it includes some eggs or dates and a glass of milk—that is it,” shared the Madhubala fame.

Ramadan during Pandemic

Each and every person suffered during the pandemic, and it was the toughest time of our lives for many. When asked about celebrating Eid and the auspicious month of Ramadan during those tough times, Vivian shared, “Ramadan during the pandemic was about sab apne apne ghar mein the and friends ko nahi mil pate the. You know, iftar ke liye catch up nahi kar pate the. But I think we are blessed, and this Ramadan is the best—just like every year. Obviously, as compared to the pandemic, ye Ramadan toh bohot hi better tha.”

The month of Ramadan is usually about praying and meeting friends and family members for iftar parties. With Vivian being spotted at Sara Arfeen and Arfeen Khan’s iftar party, we wondered if he is someone who attends several iftar parties. When asked about it, Dsena shared, “See, I am not very social, but ya of course, I go and visit friends and relatives because it is then my responsibility to be a part of the celebration.”