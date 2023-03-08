Eisha Singh: Doing this show is like making a Marvel film

Eisha Singh discusses being a part of her first fantasy show, Bekaboo, an adaptation of Beauty and the Beast

Eisha Singh

As a viewer, Eisha Singh has enjoyed fantasy shows for long. But as she attempts her first supernatural love story, Bekaboo, which is an adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, the actor admits she is a ball of nerves. From understanding the world of special effects and shooting on chroma, to cracking the chemistry with Shalin Bhanot, Singh will take it one step at a time. In a candid chat with mid-day, she speaks about why fantasy shows work well internationally, and how Indian content is catching up.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What was the brief given to you when they offered the show?

The makers told me that it was a fantasy show. It was not named Bekaboo initially. It revolves around a fairy who is unaware of her powers and lives in the world of humans. She then falls in love with a rakshas [demon].

Were you sceptical about trying your hand at the genre?

I have never explored the fantasy genre. It makes me nervous, which is the case when I am starting anything new that is out of my comfort zone. I have only shot the teaser so far.

The show is being touted as an adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

Initially, the production house didn’t tell me that it is a remake of Beauty and the Beast. I guess the concept of a rakshas falling in love with a pari is a [fairytale we have often heard of]. The story, however, is completely different.

What are you looking forward to the most?

I have never shot on chroma. Here, we will be shooting 70 per cent of the show on it. It is a different experience, which is what makes me nervous. The teaser came out so differently from what we had filmed.

Why do you think Indian content lags behind when compared to international content and special effects?

We always compare Indian content to international shows. We need to understand the kind of audience we are serving. They are happy with the content. I believe we are getting better, but it is a slow process. Our VFX is slowly improving. [The West] may have better technology than us, but that doesn’t mean our viewers don’t enjoy this.

Are you prepared for the over-the-top acting of fantasy offerings?

Honestly, I was not prepared to even do a fantasy show. I am going in with a [blank slate]. I know what I will be doing is far removed from the daily soaps I have done; it will be like doing a Marvel film [for me]. [Laughs]

Do you watch fantasy shows?

I have watched Beauty and the Beast, and this show is nothing like it. I was heavily into Korean, Chinese, Iranian, and Persian fantasy films.

Also Read: Monalisa's retro makeover steals the show in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming TV series 'Bekaboo'

Have you liked any Indian fantasy show?

I remember watching Son Pari back in the day. It had emotions and fantasy, and was not [caricaturish].

Shalin Bhanot has been in the public eye because of Bigg Boss. What has been your perception of your co-star?

I never form preconceived perceptions about anyone. I don’t [judge someone] by listening to other people’s [opinions]. I followed Bigg Boss on and off because my mom would watch it at home. [At the teaser shoot], Shalin was sweet; we made some small talk. We need to be on the same page, and he seems nice and helpful.