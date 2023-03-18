Eisha Singh: I'm a real life 'Rakshas' playing a 'Pari'

Eisha plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor's 'Bekaboo'

Eisha Singh/Raj M Patil

Eisha Singh who plays the lead in Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show 'Bekaboo' also featuring Shalin Bhanot, Shivangi Joshi, Zain Imam and Monalisa among others got into a candid chat with mid-day.com.

The actress plays a fairy in the fantasy-drama, who is battling against the evil demons. Speaking about the show she said, "Bela is not aware that she is a pari and comes from that kind of a family. As she grows up she realises there's something unusual about her and her dreams, she can hear voices about what others are thinking. Doing a fantasy drama is a challenge."

Speaking about co-star Shalin Bhanot who was recently part of Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 16' she said, "Since I wasn't shooting when the season was on I followed the show closely. I hadn't watched the other seasons much so I really liked his journey. We had been searching for my co-star for a long time so I had stopped asking who is being cast opposite me. We kept looking for the boy and we found him. From our interactions I realised he is amazing, he is a sweetheart. He's friendly and hardworking, his energy is nice."

Eisha who has been part of the industry for quite sometime now says experience has made her confident, "I was comparing my first press conference for a Colors show 'Ishq Ka Rang Safed' to this one and I realised as you mature you learn to tackle things. You tend to not get scared and you have a good nervous energy not the one where you put yourself down. As you grow up you realise others are good at their job but so are you. That comes with age and experience."

The actress went on to say, "I'm a real life 'Rakshas' playing a 'Pari'"

