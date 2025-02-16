Breaking News
Updated on: 16 February,2025 10:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Ektaa Kapoor her family, and ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. are taking a firm legal stand against false and misleading allegations being spread about them

In Pic: Ektaa Kapoor

In 2020, popular social media personality Hindustani Bhau filed a legal suit against Ektaa Kapoor for disrespecting Indian soldiers in one of her shows on the OTT platform Alt Balaji. Early morning reports stated that the court has ordered the Mumbai police to investigate the matter and submit a final report by May 10. Meanwhile, Ektaa’s lawyer has reacted to the news and shared the famous producer’s side of the story. It has been claimed that Ektaa has filed a defamation case.


Ektaa issues defamation case against Hindustani Bhau's 2020 case


Ektaa Kapoor her family, and ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. are taking a firm legal stand against false and misleading allegations being spread about them. Despite a 2020 police complaint being closed and the court not taking cognizance of the matter, certain individuals continue to defame them for personal gain. Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has been instructed to initiate strict legal action, including a Rs 100 crore defamation suit and criminal proceedings, against those responsible.


Ektaa Kapoor’s issues official statement

In an official note that Rizwan has shared on his X account, he wrote, "Under instructions and on behalf of my client Ms Ektaa R. Kapoor, her family members and ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd., I would like to place on record as under:

1) That some persons and entities with personal vested interests coupled with hidden agendas and criminal motives are posting false and misleading information, concerning my said clients and an old 2020 police complaint, which was already closed by the said Police Department.

2) That when the said matter was again taken up before the Learned 9th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Bandra Court, he did NOT take any cognizance of the said complaint and has instead asked for a police investigation report 'to first ascertain the veracity and genuineness of the complaint brought before him. This is called 'postponement of issuance of process under law. That under such given situation, no one should have recklessly issued any public statement or article, therein directly or indirectly insinuating or suggesting that my client has committed any wrong, as alleged.

That regardless of this fact and the legal position, some people are still criminally trying to defame my clients and garner publicity, at the cost of their name and reputation. Accordingly, I have been instructed to initiate strict legal proceedings both under the civil as well as criminal laws, against such wrong-doers.

Accordingly, do note that my clients are interalia contemplating to sue such wrong-doers by filing a 100 Crores civil defamation suit against them, besides criminal proceedings."

