Bigg Boss fame Hindustani Bhau has accused Ektaa Kapoor of disrespecting Indian soldiers. With Bhau filing a complaint, a local court has directed the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter.

After Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Elvish Yadav, it looks like Ektaa Kapoor has found herself entangled in a legal issue regarding her OTT platform, Alt Balaji. Bigg Boss fame Hindustani Bhau has accused Ektaa of disrespecting Indian soldiers. With Bhau filing a complaint, a local court has directed the Mumbai Police to investigate the matter. The complaint was filed in 2020, and now the court has directed action on it.

According to reports, a Bandra magistrate court has instructed the Mumbai Police to investigate Hindustani Bhau’s 2020 complaint. The court has directed the officials to submit a final report by May 9 under Section 202. For the uninitiated, the complaint was filed against Ektaa, her OTT platform Alt Balaji, and her parents, Shobha Kapoor and Jeetendra, in 2020 for disrespecting Indian soldiers through content on one of the shows.

In his complaint, Hindustani Bhau condemned a show on Alt Balaji that depicts a military officer engaging in an “illicit sexual act" while wearing his uniform. A part of the complaint read, "The accused have stooped to a cheap low and shamelessly targeted the dignity and pride of our country by depicting the Indian Army military uniform in the illicit sexual act with the national emblem on it."

Ektaa Kapoor and the Alt Balaji team have yet to respond to the court’s directive.

