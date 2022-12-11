Ektaa R Kapoor to throw a party tonight for the success of Freddy

Often termed as a the 'Czarina of the entertainment arena', the multi-faceted Ektaa R Kapoor has always left everyone impressed with her amazing films
Often termed as a the 'Czarina of the entertainment arena', the multi-faceted Ektaa R Kapoor has always left everyone impressed with her amazing films. Proving it all with her recent Kartik Aaryan starrer release 'Freddy', the entrepreneur lady has brought a storm to the OTT space. While the film is creating examples of its success by winning the hearts of the masses, Ektaa has decided to celebrate the success of the film by throwing a party in Mumbai tonight.
Made under her banner, Balaji Motion Pictures along with Northern Lights Films and NH Studioz, Freddy is having a great run on the leading OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and for the same Ektaa has organized a success party for the team, family, and friends.
Freddy has been receiving outstanding reviews from the audience and critics since the day of its release. Moreover, with Freddy, Ektaa again brought a new and different concept to the audience that has been receiving tremendous love from all across ever since its release.