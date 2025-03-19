Recently, Elvish invited Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on his podcast, where he made a statement against Ankita that has put him under fire

Elvish Yadav

Listen to this article Netizens ask internet to ‘cancel’ Elvish Yadav for THIS derogatory statement against Ankita Lokhande x 00:00

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav often catches headlines for his controversial statements. Yet again, the content creator, who is currently seen as one of the gang leaders on Roadies, has created headlines for all the wrong reasons. Elvish is getting trolled for an old video that has resurfaced on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Elvish invited Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain on his podcast, where he made a statement against Ankita that has put him under fire.

Elvish Yadav age shamed Ankita Lokhande

In the video, which is now going viral, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner can be seen age-shaming Ankita Lokhande. He is seen asking the Bigg Boss 17 runner-up if she would play the role of Alia Bhatt’s mother. The video clip has Elvish saying, "Wikipedia aapki umar 40 batata hai toh Alia Bhatt ke saath movie karoge? Maa ka role karoge?" The actress looks visibly offended. She replies, “Kyu? 40 saal ki lady buddhi ho jaati hai? Main kahi se bhi buddhi lagti hoon?"

As Elvish kept insisting on his question, Ankita firmly responded, saying, “Nahi. Kyuki main bilkul bhi nahi lagti Alia Bhatt ki maa." He further made another derogatory comment and said, “You guys should start planning a baby now, or you’ll end up welcoming a grandson instead."

This led to social media fury against Elvish. One user said, “The confidence this l0ser got after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 is insane. Jail time made him even more confident because he knew he had strong political backing. I hope he gets pushed back into oblivion. The worst ‘influencer’ ever (sic)." Another commented, "Why has the internet not cancelled Elvish yet? What an irrelevant loser (sic)." "This disgusting dkhead even has a talk show? And people actually go on it?"** a third comment read.

About Elvish Yadav’s recent controversy

Elvish Yadav recently found himself in the midst of controversy after he made a racist remark against Chum Darang on his podcast show with Rajat Dalal. After the video of him making derogatory comments against Chum surfaced, he was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW). However, even after the strong claims against him, he continued to participate in reality shows like Laughter Chefs 2 and MTV Roadies. Additionally, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly condemned Elvish’s participation in Laughter Chefs 2.