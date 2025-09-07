Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaz Badesha joins Bigg Boss 19 as the first wildcard in week two. He says the show is fulfilling a seven-year wish and he plans to enjoy the time stress-free

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to bring its first wildcard in the second week itself. Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shahbaz Badesha is set to enter the house. In an exclusive chat, the wildcard contestant shares his game plan, his take on the contestants and more.

Shahbaz gets candid about the contestants

Shahbaz talks about his competition in the house, "I think Baseer will be my strongest competitor. Because he talks a lot of nonsense. I also talk a lot of nonsense. So, he will be seen there. He is a strong contender in the game. "

When asked about Gaurav, Amaal and Zeishan's game in the house, Shahbaz said, "When Gaurav came earlier, he was seen everywhere. He was doing something or the other. But now, he has sat down. So, Zeishan is messing with everyone. I mean, if someone talks, he has to give advice. Because he has to be seen. And Amaal is sleeping now. But I saw a recent episode, and it was very good. I saw a little bit in the clip that he didn't let Farhan talk. So, if Amaal is there, it will be good."

Shahbaz talks about what he plans to do in the show, "I don't want to increase the fights that are happening inside the house. Because I am a very quiet person. I don't have a game plan inside the house. Because this is a natural show. So, I will show the reality there."

Shahbaz further added that his wish for 7 years is finally getting fulfilled, "It is looking very good. A wish is being fulfilled after 7 years. God is with me, and I am winning. That was 10 days of entertainment. Now, let's enjoy for the upcoming months. People will have a mental health issue, not me. Yes, I will take it with happiness and entertainment. I have been depending on it for all these years."

On missing family and Shehnaaz Gill's advice

On how he plans to stay in the house, "I will definitely have friends. If I stay at home, I will have fights with my friends. I will have a lot of friends. I am very far from the love-love angle. But maybe it will happen. I am going to change my destiny."

Shahbaz reveals what advice did Shehnaaz give to him, "I don't take pressure. I just give pressure. There is no pressure. I just have to enjoy. I have to spend these months inside the house well. I will miss my family a lot and Shehnaaz the most. She didn't give me any advice, instead she told me to focus on being real."