Ranvir Shorey shared his thoughts in an exclusive chat with mid-day.com about the winner Sana Makbul, talks about bond with Lovekesh Kataria and more

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has ended, but it looks like the heat is still on. Although Sana Makbul lifted the trophy in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale, her rival Ranvir Shorey thinks it's "Bigg Boss ki mehrbani" that led to this decision. Ranvir Shorey, who finished as the 2nd runner-up on the show, shared his thoughts in an exclusive chat with mid-day.com about the winner, his son, and whether he would work with Sana Makbul in the future.

Ranvir started off the conversation by sharing what he is going to do as soon as he gets his phone. "Jese hi mauka milega, I will be calling my son. It's been 1.5 months since he last saw me. This is the first time in 13 years that he has not seen his father for this long. I think he has made the biggest sacrifice for the show.”

Then, while switching to his Bigg Boss mode, he shared his opinion on the winner of the show, Sana Makbul. “No, I stand by what I said earlier. I still believe there were a lot of people who were more deserving than Sana, but jispar Bigg Boss ki daya drishti hoti hai and whoever gets more votes wins. So I respect that and congratulate her.”

When asked if he would work with Sana Makbul in the future, he said, “I am not dying to do any work with her, so that's not on my mind.”

The actor also shed light on why he felt bad during Lovekesh Kataria's eviction. He shared, “What happens is, when you spend a long time with someone, you have conflicts and then try to resolve them. So, between me and Lovekesh, we had a lot of fights in the beginning, but later, both of us tried to resolve these conflicts.”

“There was a soft moment when he got sick. I checked on him as I was the eldest in the house; I felt like it was my duty to do so. I think he felt good, and then he came to talk, and we discussed things. Ultimately, if there were 100 things we were arguing about, at the time of his eviction, we were left with only a handful,” Ranvir added.

He continued and talked about why he felt bad about evicting Lovekesh, saying, “During his eviction, I felt bad, but by that time, I had clarity about the game. Deepak bhai's eviction hit me hard. That was when I started playing the game. Until Deepak Ji's eviction, I was just taking in the experience of a reality show. So, when Lovekesh's eviction came, I felt bad, but I played as I was supposed to play.”

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Anil Kapoor.