Bigg Boss OTT is nearing its end, and just a few days before the finale week, Vishal Pandey got evicted. Vishal has been one of the most talked-about contestants of the show and got slapped by Armaan Malik in the house. The content creator, now in an exclusive chat with midday.com, talked about the infamous slap incident, Payal Malik, Chandrika Gera Dixit, and much more.

Disappointed with his eviction from the show, Vishal said he feels it was unfair to eliminate him. "There is a numbness in my heart because I wanted to bring the trophy home, and I felt like I was getting there," he said.

Further addressing the slap incident, he called it Armaan's calculated move and said, "He calculated it. The slap, that was not out of emotions; it was a calculated step." He further talked about the allegations Payal Malik has put against him and shared, "I think she came to give a 'mudda' to her husband. It was like, 'Stop doing what you are, I am here to give you a mudda.' It was clearly visible that Armaan Malik has been obsessed with Vishal Pandey since the beginning of the episode. But Payal should have studied the situation before blabbering nonsense about someone's character on national television," he further added.

In conversation with us, Vishal made a big revelation, saying Payal Malik had called him to apologize for what she did. Yes, you read it right. Vishal shared, "Now, she has given a call saying she is ready to apologize and ready to send an apology letter. When I got out, I got to know that they have been trolled this much."

He continued and added, "Why is she putting my video on Armaan's page? Because they want to stop the trolls, but it is all karma, nothing else."

Further, while addressing Chandrika Gera Dixit, aka Vada Pav girl's reaction to the incident, Pandey said, "I had said that for her, 'dost' is a very small word. She makes relations and then destroys them herself. I thought she was different from what we saw in the outside world, but I was wrong."

To note, Vishal Pandey got evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show during the last Weekend Ka Vaar.