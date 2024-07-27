Payal Malik has filed a defamation case against those trying to hamper her image.

In Pic: Payal Malik

Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik takes legal action against trolls: 'Mujhe bohut dhamkiyaan aa rahi hai'

Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik have been on the audience's radar since they entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. Now, because of heavy trolling and distasteful comments, Payal Malik has filed a defamation case against those trying to hamper her image.

What happened?

It was during a Weekend Ka Vaar when Payal Malik came and put serious allegations on Vishal Pandey, after which Armaan lost his cool and slapped Pandey for his distasteful comment about Malik's second wife, Kritika. After this incident took place, Payal, who was already on the receiving end, got double the hatred. She even went on to put a video requesting people to stop trolling her. In the video, she was seen weeping as she tried to talk.

But this video, too, couldn't stop what was coming her way. Now, tired and saddened, Payal has decided to take a legal route. The social media sensation has filed a defamation case against all those who were trying to malign her image. She talked about the defamation case in a video and shared that all those involved in trolling her would soon receive a notice.

In the video circulating on Instagram, Payal was seen saying, “Abhi tak trolling chal rahi thi, mujhe koi dikkat nahi hai. Jab koi insaan badhta hai toh usko trolling sabse pehle milti hai. Par ab jo hai na mujhe bohut saari dhamkiyaan aa rahi hai (So far, I was being trolled, I don't have a problem with that. When a person achieves great heights, they do face trolling. But now, I'm receiving a lot of threats).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Payal Malik (@payal_malik_53)

She further continued and said, "Jo log bhi yeh kar rahe hain na, jo mujhe defame kar rahe hain ya meri family ko defame kar rahe hain unke liye main seedha seedha maan haani ka case daalne aayi hoon (Those who are defaming me and my family, I've come here to file a defamation case against them)."

Payal also added, "Ab jo bhi hoga aapko khud bhugatna padega kyuki aap hi log kar rahe hain yeh sab. Maine yaha pe naam dediya hai. Jis jiska naam diya hai unko notice bohut jaldi milne waala hai (Now, whatever happens, you will have to face it because you people are doing all this. I've given the names here. Those people whose names I've shared will get notices soon)." She posted the video with a folded hands emoji.

About Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Now, in this new season, Anil Kapoor has taken the hosting chair.