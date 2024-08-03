Sana Makbul became the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actress has now opened up and shared her side of the story in an exclusive chat with midday.com

In Pic: Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul

Listen to this article Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul reacts to signing project with Ranvir Shorey: ‘No, I wouldn't work with him’ x 00:00

Sana Makbul became the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and took the trophy and 25 lakhs home. The actress, who has been labelled as selfish, naagin, and a lot of other mean things throughout the season, has now opened up and shared her side of the story in an exclusive chat with midday.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sana Makbul started the conversation on a rather happier note and said, “This trophy is for all those who wished for me to win the show. This is for all of you.” Further, while addressing the fact that contestants labelled her as selfish, the actress said, “I didn't say I am selfish, but people made this point of view about me. I was very clear from day one that I wished to lift the trophy. This is what I have wished for. The difference is just that I was very vocal about my wish to win the show, while others were saying it diplomatically. Everyone wishes to win the show, but the difference was I was very upfront.”

Addressing the most controversial and viral episode of the season where Sana was accused of telling Vishal that she is the new ‘baharwala,’ the winner of the season said, “I did not tell anything to Vishal; it was misinterpreted. We usually talk and hum masti kar rahe the that Baharwala change hogaya. But it looked very wrong on the clip. Even I would accept the fact that it looked like I had told him, but I didn't.”

Ranvir Shorey and Sana’s rivalry was one of the highlights of the season. When asked if she will ever work with Shorey again, she said, “No, I wouldn't work with him as I have said. I had given him a peace-out sign after the show, and I would like to stay on that.”

Then we asked her if she would have been this happy if Naezy had lifted the trophy, to which she said, “I would have been equally happy if he had won the trophy. He is my bamay, and he is always going to be my bamay.”

Sana has been vocal that she didn't come to make friends. Addressing that statement, she said, “I believe in actions more than words. I didn't come to make relationships, but I made very good friends. Naezy the Baa was there with me from day one till the finale; I had cried for him. I also found friends in Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Shivani Kumari.”

The third season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Anil Kapoor.