Exclusive! Here's what Shiv Thakare admires about Tejasswi Prakash and Divyanka Tripathi

In a recent conversation with mid-day.com, 'Bigg Boss 16' runner-up Shiv Thakare who will be seen next in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', talked about his back to back appearances on television, his favourite contestants on the show and Rohit Shetty

'Bigg Boss 16' runner-up Shiv Thakare will be next seen in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13', hosted by action film director Rohit Shetty. In a recent conversation with mid-day.com Shiv talked about his back to back appearances and expressed his excitement on being roped in for the latest season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

When asked about his favourite contestants from the previous seasons, Shiv mentioned that television actress Divyanka Tripathi from season 11 gave an impressive performance and was one of the best. Elaborating further, Thakare mentioned that he had seen clips from the previous seasons and actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani, who made her appearance on the season 12 of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' did well in the underwater stunts. Television actor Arjun Bijlani who appeared alongside Divyanka Tripathi in the 11th season and emerged as the winner and 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash who appeared in season 10 of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' were some of the other note-worthy mentions according to Shiv.

Drawing out differences from 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Kihladi', Shiv mentioned and that even though the shows were meant to be reality television shows, the approach for the two shows was completely differently. He explained how an individual's performance would be the sole reason for the contestant's victory or defeat.

Talking about Rohit Shetty himself, Shiv mentioned Rohit's interaction at the 'Bigg Boss' when he had appeared on his season. Praising his personality, Shiv said, "Vo do shabd me aapko push kar sakte hai, motivate kar sakte hai stunts ke samay (he can push us forward with just two words, motivate us while we do our stunts)".

Sending a personal note to his fans, he said, "Dil se shukriya. Aapke vajah se Shiv Thakare hai. Abhi bohot zyada aapke blessings ki zaroorat hai mujhe (Thank you from the bottom of my heart. You are the reason for Shiv Thakare's existence. I need your blessings the most right now)"

