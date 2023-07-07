Exclusive! Kushal Tandon reveals why he was away from TV for 5 years

Kushal Tandon returns to TV with 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka'

Kushal Tandon who returns to TV after 5 years with 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka' got into conversation with mid-day.com, where he spoke about his character Reyansh Lamba and why he relates to him.

What attracted you to your character?

There is a tinge of Kushal in Reyansh and that is what attracted me. Ekta ma'am (Kapoor) told me that she had me in her mind when she was writing about this project, the role is tailor made for me. The story is refreshing and an urban new-age love story.



What aspect of the show do you feel will surprise your fans?

The storyline is full of surprises.

If there's one personality trait you would like to take from your character what would it be?

I feel like Reyansh has taken a lot of personality traits from Kushal already.

Having played various roles how do you ensure your character in each show stands out?

I just focus on giving my hundred percent.

Why did you take a long break from TV?

I'm returning to TV after 5 years but I did 3 web series and a movie for Zee5. I was working on the acting front and managing my restaurant. I'm also handling my other buisnesses besides dabbling into production so all that has been keeping me busy and now my focus is on 'Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.'

Set in the milieu of a newsroom, the show narrative sees the passionate duo lock horns as they find themselves entwined in a complex web of emotions. Kushal Tandon has returned to television as Reyansh Lamba, a heartbreaker with an enigmatic personality, while Shivangi Joshi portrays Aradhna Sahni, a determined and ambitious young woman with a passion for journalism. Despite knowing better, Aradhana is attracted to the suave and irresistibly charming Reyansh Lamba and thus begins their turbulent love story. Reyansh is a young entrepreneur who owns a news channel and has garnered significant media attention.

The show has been produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and is set to air on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday at 8:00 pm, starting July 10.