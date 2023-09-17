Rajveer Dey got voted out of ‘Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’. The reality TV star got into a candid conversation with midday.com and shared details about his journey, betrayal by Rhea Chakraborty’s gang, swapping tasks, and much more in this exclusive interview

Describing his journey on the show as a ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’, Rajveer shared what exactly happened during the vote-out. The actor and model shared how after swapping tasks, he wasn’t a priority anymore. Rajveer said, "Actually, after the gang swapping, I went to Rhea's gang, and all the contestants from Prince's gang came to Gautam's gang, and I didn't have a good bond with them. I stopped talking to Sachin (Sharma) Bhai. After Nyra's vote out, Sachin was upset because I didn't take a stand for him. Later, I got hurt during one of the tasks, and Sachin didn't even come to talk to me, and after that, my bonding with him wasn't that great."

He continued and shared, "I don't know why after going to Rhea's gang. I became a contestant who was their least priority. I think it was Rishabh's strategy to take Vashu into their gang because he spoils every task and messes things up, so ultimately Rishabh will be Rhea's priority. You must have seen it in the episode that Rhea and Rishabh were disappointed and said, 'Ohhhhh Rajveeerrr’, after I came into their gang. They knew Rajveer was a good performer, and he doesn't argue or fight. Every time I performed, I did well, but because after entering Rhea's gang, I was the least priority, that's why I became a target."

Rajveer auditioned for the previous season of the show as well. While opening up about his unfulfilled desire to be a part of the season that has Rannvijay Singha and mentioning the scene where Prince does action with his sunglasses and calls it a ‘Pratha’ of him and Ran, the actor shared, "I feel if I would have gotten selected on Xtreme, I could have been able to see the bonding between Prince bhai and Ran sir. I feel like "Kash" would have been selected on Xtreme also so that I could also see the bonding between the two.

For the unversed, hosted by Sonu Sood, ‘Roadies Karm Ya Kaand’ is the nineteenth season of the Indian reality show which airs on MTV, every Saturday and Sunday.