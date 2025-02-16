The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly condemned Elvish Yadav's participation in Laughter Chefs 2 amid his derogatory comment against Chum Darang

Elvish Yadav recently found himself in the midst of controversy after he made a racist remark against Chum Darang on his podcast show with Rajat Dalal. After the video of him making derogatory comments against Chum, he was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW). However, even after the strong claims against him, he continued to participate in reality shows like Laughter Chefs 2 and MTV Roadies. Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has strongly condemned Elvish's participation in Laughter Chefs 2.

BN Tiwari condemned Elvish's participation in Laughter Chefs

The President of FWICE, BN Tiwari, condemned Yadav's participation and shared, "We strongly condemn the promotion of Mr. Elvish Yadav. As you are well aware, he has made racial comments against Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang and has faced significant backlash on social media."

Further elaborating on his concerns, Tiwari said, "Several cases have been registered against him, including his arrest in the snake venom rave party case. He also faces legal charges for allegedly arranging snake venom at rave parties."

Tiwari stated that the presence of Yadav on a mainstream show can send the wrong message to society and said, "He is widely followed by the youth of our nation, and his actions highly influence them to engage in illegal activities. We strongly condemn all his acts that go against the welfare of society and the values of our country," Tiwari asserted.

While requesting Colors Channel for the removal of Elvish from Laughter Chefs, Tiwari stated, "We strongly object to Colors Channel promoting Elvish Yadav and request you to discontinue your association with him for the betterment of society and the nation. We hope you understand the severity of the matter and our concerns. We look forward to your immediate and necessary action."

What Elvish Yadav said

He said on his podcast, "Karanveer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai" (Karanveer must have definitely had COVID because who would like Chum, bro? Who has such bad taste! And even Chum’s name itself is vulgar… Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi).

How Chum Darang reacted to Elvish Yadav’s comment

Chum took to her social media handle to hit back at Yadav for his comments against her. Without mentioning his name, she wrote, "Disrespecting someone’s identity and name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humor and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity—my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected."