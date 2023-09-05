Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shiv Thakare offers Aagman aarti to 45-feet tall Mumbaicha Maharaja in Khetwadi

Television star Shiv Thakare offered Aagman aarti to 45-feet tall Mumbaicha Maharaja in Khetwadi ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Television star Shiv Thakare, best known for his appearances and wins on Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss Marathi, Roadies and currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi, performed the Aagman aarti of famed Mumbaicha Maharaja Ganapati at Khetwadi ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which is on 19th September this year, is celebrated with much passion and fervour in Maharashtra and especially amongst Mumbaikar. Shiv Thakare joined in the festivities by conducting the inaugural of the 45 feet Ganesh idol at Khetwadi ahead of the festival. Mumbaicha Maharaja is the tallest Ganesha idol in the state.

Upon arrival, Shiv Thakare who was dressed in an ethnic blue-and-white print kurta graciously posed for the paparazzi and even clicked photographs with his fans. He then touched his head to the feet of the idol in reverence. He was warmly received by the event organizer and was felicitated with a shawl. Thakare then proceeded to offer Aagman aarti in the pandaal where the idol had been placed. Although he was continuously being recorded by fans and fellow devotees, Shiv did not let this distract him and performed a beautiful aarti, perfectly chanting the hymns and prayers in Marathi.

Earlier today, Shiv Thakare also shared a photo from the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. It appears that the star had visited to offer his prayers for Ganesh Chaturthi. He also attended the Dahi Handi celebrations which Zeeshan Siddhique had organized at Bandra.

Shiv Thakare is presently a contender on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, where he undertakes challenging stunts both to entertain viewers and to clinch the title. During an impending episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, the show's host, Rohit Shetty, exhibits his displeasure towards several participants, including Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Dino James. Specifically addressing Shiv Thakare, Rohit warns him against drawing parallels between his show and Bigg Boss.

Shiv Thakare was a semifinalist on Roadies, runner up of Bigg Boss 16 and the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2.