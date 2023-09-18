Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shiv Thakare shares what his mother makes for special feast on this festival

Breaking News
Former Bigg Boss contestant Shiv Thakare has opened up about his deep connection with Lord Ganesh (Bappa), and shared his plans for this Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year it will be observed on September 19.


Talking about the festivities, Shiv said, "Everyone knows the connection that I share with Bappa. I strongly believe in Bappa, and he is the source of my strength. I never start anything auspicious without seeking his blessings and even before I began my journey on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, I visited the Siddhivinayak temple." 


He further said: “It is a delight to watch everyone celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi and dance on the streets.”


“Every Ganesh Chaturthi, my ‘Aai’ makes typical Maharashtrian feast especially Varan Bhaat, Ukadiche Modak, etc. and all our family members join us to celebrate this grand festival. May Bappa’s blessings protect us and cast away all our obstacles,” he added.  

Shiv is currently seen as a contestant in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. Mentored by action maestro Rohit Shetty, the show depicts the marvel of human potential and bravery. The current lineup of contestants include Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Arjit Taneja, Dino James, Nyra Banerjee, Rashmeet Kaur, and Soundous Moufakir. 

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shiv was the first runner-up in ‘Bigg Boss 16’. He also had a special appearance in 'MTV Roadies' Season 20.

