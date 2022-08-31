Ganesh Chaturthi! Amruta Khanvilkar: Ganeshotsav has gone global

Amruta Khanvilkar joined the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at mid-day.com

Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram

The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' joined mid-day.com to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. From Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar to Zorawar Kalra and Gunjan Sinha, they opened up about their plans this year.

Amruta told mid-day.com, "Today Ganeshotsav has gone global. Ganpati bappa not just comes to every Marathi household but every home that I know. Here's wishing all of you a very happy Ganeshotsav, may bappa bless you with everything you desire."

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi! Shriya Pilgaonkar: My favourite part of the festival is visiting Siddhivinayak temple

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal