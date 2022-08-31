Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi! Amruta Khanvilkar: Ganeshotsav has gone global

Updated on: 31 August,2022 01:49 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Amruta Khanvilkar joined the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at mid-day.com

Amruta Khanvilkar/Instagram


The star contestants of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' joined mid-day.com to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. From Rubina DilaikDheeraj DhooparNiti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar to Zorawar Kalra and Gunjan Sinha, they opened up about their plans this year.


Amruta told mid-day.com, "Today Ganeshotsav has gone global. Ganpati bappa not just comes to every Marathi household but every home that I know. Here's wishing all of you a very happy Ganeshotsav, may bappa bless you with everything you desire."

amruta khanvilkar indian television ganesh chaturthi ganpati

