Ganesh Chaturthi Exclusive! Chahatt Khanna: Festival is incomplete without puri bhaji

Updated on: 02 September,2022 04:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Athulya Nambiar | athulya.nambiar@mid-day.com

Actor Chahatt Khanna who rose to fame with her character Ayesha in 'Bade Acche Lagta Hai' and Nida in Qubool Hai, is a popular face on television

Chahatt Khanna. Pic- Instagram


The 10-day festivities of Ganeshotsav have got everyone in a festive mood. Actor Chahatt Khanna who rose to fame with her character Ayesha in 'Bade Acche Lagta Hai' and Nida in Qubool Hai, is a popular face on television. She welcomed Lord Ganesha to her home this year and his indulging in all the festive activities. Talking to Mid-day, she shared her thoughts on the festival:


What is it about the Ganpati festive season that makes you the happiest?

The festive feeling and getting together (with people).  


Since in India, food and festival go hand-in-hand, what are your favourite delicacies that you indulge in during Ganeshotsav? 

Puri bhaji, festival is incomplete without it.

What's your favourite memory related to the festival?

Getting to meet and play with family and friends.

Is there any unique tradition that you have with your family and friends that you follow religiously every year? 

We offer bhog in banana leaf to Ganpati ji!

Since Lord Ganesha is known to remove obstacles from our path, is there any obstacle that you wish to get rid of from your path?

Yes a lot, life has been full of hurdles, just looking for a stable peace.

