Ganesh Chaturthi! Tejasswi Prakash speaks about Karan Kundrra's mother joining the celebrations

Tejasswi Prakash on the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home this year

Tejasswi Prakash/Instagram

Bigg Boss 15' winner and 'Naagin 6' star Tejasswi Prakash, opened up about beau Karan Kundrra's family joining in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at home this year.

Speaking to mid-day.com, she said, "We keep it simple, we don't go by the book. It's something the family has been doing for more than 60 years. We don't do massive poojas it's the little understanding of what we have. At the end of the day it is about the purity with which you ask for Bappa's blessings."

Speaking about beau Karan Kundrra she says, "Karan has never had Ganpati at his place, he doesn't know much about it. He keeps asking me things and I tell him how it's done. I have Ganpati for six days. Karan has lived in Mumbai for years so he's seen this but aunty (his mother) has not. It's probably the first Ganpati that aunty visited in Mumbai."

