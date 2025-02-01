Popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is taking a generational leap. While Bhavika put out an emotional note, Hitesh, in an interview, addressed the makers' decision

In Pic: Bhavika and Hitesh

Popular television show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is taking a generational leap, and in this new chapter of the show, the popular on-screen couple Bhavika & Hitesh Bharadwaj will have to bid adieu. As this news came as a heartbreak for the show's fans, both actors have reacted to the development. While Bhavika put out an emotional note, Hitesh, in an interview, addressed the makers' decision.

Bhavika on leaving GHKPM

While taking to her social media, Bhavika shared a few pictures and videos from the set and attached them with an emotional note. In her note, Bhavika shared, "Playing Savi has been an unforgettable journey—full of new experiences, challenges, and joy. As I say goodbye to the show, I feel a mix of gratitude and nostalgia. Savi became a part of me, and the memories from this chapter will stay in my heart forever. The love from fans and the impact Savi had, spanning two seasons, is something rare and incredibly special. I’ll miss the camaraderie with the talented team and the bond we shared on set. I’m truly blessed for this experience and hope our paths cross again. A big thank you to the fans for all the love and appreciation. This journey will stay with me always."

Hitesh Bharadwaj on biding adieu to GHKPM

Meanwhile, Hitesh, in an interview with India Forums, shared that he doesn't believe in fair and unfair and that he was just a character in the show. The actor stated, "Fair and unfair are just points of view. I feel that when you achieve something in life, you think it’s fair. When something good happens to you, you believe it’s fair. But when things don’t go your way, you feel it’s unfair. So, if I think from the viewers’ perspective, I believe it’s completely fair because they will get a new story and new characters. If I think from the channel’s point of view, it also seems fair because they have their own vision and criteria."

He further continued and stated that he never received the reward for his hard work and added, "I have done many other shows and worked very hard, but even after putting in so much effort, I never received the kind of reward I got here for my hard work—every single day. For me, it’s absolutely fair that I received so much love from such a vast audience and got the opportunity to be part of such a great show. The only thing that lingers in my mind is that I am no longer a part of that show."

"But if I set that thought aside, then it’s completely fair; it can’t be unfair. Because if I keep thinking that what happened was wrong and shouldn’t have happened, I will never be able to grow in life. I need to find something good in this too," he further added.