Gudi Padwa 2024: Gashmeer Mahajani says his celebration is 'incomplete without relishing authentic Maharashtrian delicacies'

Updated on: 09 April,2024 04:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Reflecting on the significance of Gudi Padwa, Mahajani emphasized the importance of family in the celebration

Gashmeer Mahajani's Gudi Padwa celebration

Gudi Padwa, also known as Samvatsar Padvo, holds a significant place in the hearts of Maharashtrians worldwide, symbolizing new beginnings, prosperity, and the rich cultural heritage of the Marathi community. As the Marathi New Year dawns, families come together to celebrate this auspicious occasion, fostering moments of togetherness and exchanging warm wishes. Popular actor Gashmeer Mahajani recently shared heartwarming pictures on his social media, capturing the essence of Gudi Padwa alongside his family, and extending heartfelt greetings to all on this special day.


Reflecting on the significance of Gudi Padwa, Mahajani emphasized the importance of family in the celebration, noting that amidst the demands of their profession, it's crucial to prioritize spending time with loved ones, particularly on such auspicious occasions. He expressed gratitude for being able to celebrate Gudi Padwa with his family for the past couple of years, cherishing the traditions and rituals that bind them together.


Gashameer expressed, "Gudi Padwa holds immense significance for us as it signifies the beginning of the year filled with positivity, delicious food, and cherished moments with family. Every year, I eagerly celebrate Gudi Padwa with my loved ones, engaging in the traditional rituals including the puja to usher in the new year and raising the gudi. Our celebrations are incomplete without relishing authentic Maharashtrian delicacies such as Puri aaloo ki sabji, shrikhand, and other traditional dishes."


While sharing the pictures from his intimate celebration, Gashmeer wrote, “Happy Gudi Padwa”.

 
 
 
 
 
About Gudi Padwa

As Gudi Padwa unfolds each year, it serves as a reminder of the importance of embracing tradition, cherishing family bonds, and looking forward to the promise of new beginnings. Through his heartfelt celebration of this auspicious occasion, Gashmeer Mahajani not only honours his cultural roots but also inspires others to cherish the moments spent with loved ones and embrace the richness of Maharashtrian culture.

Gashmeer Mahajani work

Gashmeer Mahajani stands out as a prominent figure known for his versatile performances in both television and film. Gashmeer was seen in Bigg Boss 16, the popular reality show. The actor will now be seen as a lead in a yet-to-be-titled new OTT project, which is a revenge romantic drama.

