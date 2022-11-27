Gunjan Sinha and Tejas Verma emerge as the winners of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'

Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik are the first and second runners-up of the season
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
While all the contestants brought their best in the epic dance battle on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10,' Gunjan Sinha and her dance partner Tejas Verma have been crowned as the winners. Faisal Shaikh and Rubina Dilaik are the first and second runners-up of the season. The coveted trophy and a whopping Rs. 20 lakhs were bestowed to the winners and their choreographer Sagar Bora by the judges in the presence of special guests Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon.
Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer of Viacom18 says, “As Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa returned after 5 years, we aimed to celebrate the journey of viewers’ favourite celebrities through dance. The illustrious panel of judges, exceptional performances by the contestants, and the roller coaster of emotions, definitely made the comeback of the show special. As we draw curtains to this memorable season, I would like to extend my special thanks to all the contestants for taking up this bold challenge and putting their best foot forward. Lastly, congratulations to the winner Gunjan Sinha and Tejas Verma for taking home the trophy.”
Despite being the youngest celebrity contestant, Gunjan and her dance partner Tejas gave a tough fight to the rest of the competitors. Owing to their impeccable maiden performance, they were the judges’ favourite since the launch of the season. Each act by the feisty little winners was flawless and garnered tremendous appreciation from the judges.
Also Read: Sri Lankan singer Yohani opens up on the challenges of shooting in India