Sri Lankan singer Yohani opens up on the challenges of shooting in India

Updated on: 27 November,2022 08:16 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani joined mid-day.com's 'BTS stars'

Sri Lankan singer Yohani opens up on the challenges of shooting in India

Jubin and Yohani/Instgaram


Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani joined the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS stars.' Yohani who is from Sri Lanka and is currently residing in Mumbai, opened up on the challenges of shooting in India.




Jubin said, "The whole team was worried about her because she's coming from a place like Sri Lanka which is nice and warm, with it's beaches. It was her first shoot in India and straightaway going to a difficult place like Leh." Yohani added, "I asked him there's so much of area in India why would you pick this place? I won't forget that ever." Jubin said with a laugh, "I said you go for the worst weather conditions first so you can enjoy the rest of the country."


Speaking about the major challenges Jubin said, "There were shots where we had to control our lower jaw." Yohani added, "We survived on chai, coffee and hot water."

