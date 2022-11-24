×
Watch video! THIS is how Jubin Nautiyal wants to find love

Updated on: 24 November,2022 11:43 AM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jubin and Yohani join the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Jubin/File pic


Popular singers Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani are the latest guests on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' The singers take us along as they set off on a new adventure with 'Tu Saamne Aaye.'




Speaking about how he wants to find love, Jubin said, "Love and friendship go hand in hand. You can't only call it love or friendship, it has to happen together. If it happens on a road trip what could be better than that?"


Did you like Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani`s `Tu Saamne Aaye?`

