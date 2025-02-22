On his birthday, Gurmeet Choudhary took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from his intimate birthday celebration, filled with love, smiles, and family moments

Gurmeet Choudhary's birthday celebration

Gurmeet Choudhary, who is celebrating his birthday today, is one of the most loved actors. On his birthday, Gurmeet took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from his intimate birthday celebration, filled with love, smiles, and family moments.

Gurmeet Choudhary’s birthday post

In the pictures Gurmeet shared, he is seen posing with his wife and actress Debina Bonnerjee, his two little princesses, and his parents. The snaps show multiple cakes on the table.

In the first picture, Gurmeet and Debina give major couple goals in all-black outfits. The next in the series is a video of his baby girls, Lianna and Divisha, excitedly wishing him a happy birthday as they eagerly prepare to cut the cake. The third in the series shows Gurmeet and his daughters cutting the cake while Debina adores them. The next in the carousel is a perfect family picture.

Gurmeet’s sweet caption

While sharing these beautiful pictures, Gurmeet captioned them, "Feeling truly blessed with all the love and wishes on my birthday! ❤️ Thank you to each and every one of you for making my day so special. Your love and support mean the world to me!"

Fans react to Gurmeet’s post

Fans quickly reacted to the pictures. One wrote, "Happiest b’day meri jaan, my one and only fav, my #DHAK_DHAK 😘. May you reach higher and higher, my #SUPERSITARA! May your charm increase day by day, and people go crazier for you. May every single movie of yours become a blockbuster on the silver screen. Love you a lot, my hero, my #DHAK_DHAK 😘😘 Happy b’day to you, happy b’day to you, happy b’day to you, oh meri jaannnn!"

Another commented, "@guruchoudhary Happy birthday, Gurmeet. May you have many happy years with your family and loved ones. May you always be happy."

A third fan wrote, "May the Almighty shower His blessings and be with you always. Have a blessed birthday!"

About Gurmeet’s personal life

Gurmeet married his Ramayan co-star Debina Bonnerjee in 2011. They welcomed their firstborn, Lianna, in April 2022. On November 11, 2022, they shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of their younger daughter, Divisha.