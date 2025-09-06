Hina Khan has come out in support of Abhishek Bajaj and slammed Nehal and Farhana for their behaviour towards him during the recent captaincy task. Many believe that the two blew things out of proportion despite Abhishek’s apology

Abhishek Bajaj is emerging as one of the most prominent faces in the current season of Bigg Boss. Known for his intense gameplay and emotionally charged moments, Abhishek is turning out to be the favourite of many. However, recently, he found himself caught in a controversy during the captaincy task against Baseer.

What exactly happened?

In the captaincy task, Abhishek’s incident with Farhana was blown out of proportion by her and Nehal. While Abhishek maintained a calm and respectful approach throughout the task, Nehal Chudasama and Farhana Bhatt accused him and pointed fingers at his character, thus turning the situation into a heated debate inside the house.

Nevertheless, Abhishek immediately apologised and even touched Farhana’s feet as a humble gesture to ensure no misunderstanding prevailed. However, Nehal continued to call him out, which many believe was unnecessary exaggeration.

Hina Khan defends Abhishek

The matter quickly became the talking point outside the house as well, with several celebrities coming in Abhishek’s support. Among them was actress Hina Khan, who strongly defended him, while criticising the way the issue was stretched.

Sharing her views, Hina wrote: “Yahi karam hai ki jab aurat ke saath sahi mayne me galat hota hai, to koi nahi sunta.” Her statement highlighted how unnecessary dramatisation dilutes the seriousness of real issues faced by women.

Alongside Hina, others like actors Amit Tandon, Rohit Mehra, and Rajiv Adatia also came forward to support Abhishek. They also praised his dignified conduct and questioned the intent behind targeting him despite his sincere apology.

With celebrities and fans voicing their support, Abhishek Bajaj’s calm handling of the situation has further strengthened his image as a balanced yet strong contestant in the Bigg Boss house.

According to a report, Salman also questioned why the matter was being dragged unnecessarily during the Weekend ka Vaar, even after Abhishek expressed his intentions and said sorry. Salman even pointed out that the situation was being stretched far more than required, and that it painted Abhishek in a negative light despite him not meaning any harm.

Thus, Salman openly supported Abhishek and stood by his side. He also made it clear that intent plays a huge role in such matters. To highlight the point, Salman even asked every contestant in the house to talk about Abhishek's character and whether they had ever found his intentions wrong.