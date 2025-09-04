Breaking News
Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj injures Mridul Tiwari during captaincy task; Baseer Ali slams former

Updated on: 04 September,2025 03:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Abhishek Bajaj shoves Mridul Tiwari, causing him to fall and injure his lips and nose, prompting medical attention. Baseer Ali confronts Abhishek for using force, leading to a heated argument, though Abhishek refuses to admit fault

Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj injures Mridul Tiwari during captaincy task; Baseer Ali slams former

Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 19 featured the housemates bickering, with Pranit More dubbing Zeishan Quadri 'kerosene'. Pranit was disqualified from the captaincy task due to disagreement among the competitors. Amidst all of this, the latest Bigg Boss 19 teaser will undoubtedly shock everyone, as Abhishek Bajaj pushed Mridul Tiwari during the captaincy job, resulting in the latter's injury.

The makers released a promo for the upcoming episode on X. They composed the following sentence: "Aaya naya captaincy ka task aur macha bawaal, kaun banega captain iss baar?"

Abhishek injures Mridul in Captaincy task


In the video, the housemates prepare to execute a captaincy task. They are spotted standing behind the mark to gain access to the unique machine. The person who arrives earliest will become the new ruler of the house.

During the first run, the housemates become overly eager and begin sprinting towards the unique machine. During the job, Abhishek Bajaj pushed Mridul Tiwari aggressively, leading him to fall hard to the ground.

After the run, Mridul Tiwari dashed into the living room to seek medical attention. On the other hand, Baseer Ali became enraged with Abhishek Bajaj and challenged him about his behaviour. He chastised Bajaj for using physical force and running in the wrong direction, which affected the other roommates.

Abhishek Bajaj, on the other hand, refused to acknowledge his error. It eventually led to a heated argument between the two. Mridul's lips and nose are damaged during the task. He may also be taken to the medical room.

When Abhishek almost injured Baseer

This isn't the first time Abhishek has got physically violent in any task. Even during Kunickaa's captaincy task, he almost injured Baseer. However, Kunickaa intervened and asked Abhishek to stay away. Kunickaa revealed that Abhishek would have injured Baseer's ribs if he hadn't pushed away as he was trying to barge into their space and ruin Baseer's hard work. 

Talking about Bigg Boss 19, the program is becoming more fascinating with each episode. Celebrity candidates, including Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others, are making their presence known by their activities. Stay tuned for future developments!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

