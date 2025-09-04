Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali get into an argument with Abhishek Bajaj as he gets aggressive during the captaincy task. Farrhana Bhatt also reprimands him, while Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal also get into a verbal spat

Bigg Boss 19 has been high on drama right from its premiere. Even after a week, the chaos inside the house shows no signs of slowing down. Today, housemates unleashed their competitive side with the captaincy task taking place. Amid the race, a heated argument took place between Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek Bajaj. Not only this, the housemates even got a new captain.

Nehal Chudasama and Abhishek Bajaj’s fight

The task began with Bigg Boss announcing that there would be challenges displayed on screen, and housemates had to win the race and agree to the conditions to be eligible for the captaincy race. Amid this, Abhishek Bajaj got aggressive and pushed Mridul Tiwari leaving him injured. Seeing this, Nehal rebuked him saying, “There are girls half your size running.” Even Baseer lashed out at Abhishek.

Awez takes Abhishek's side, but Natalia refuses to agree with Abhishek when he says that she did not want to run at all. Pranit decides that everyone got hurt in the second round and that Abhishek wins the round. Due to this, Nehal and Natalia's bed gets sealed. After Nehal wins the race and refuses to agree with Bigg Boss’ condition, the task gets called off, which leaves Baseer and Abhishek as contenders.

Later, housemates celebrated Neelam Giri’s birthday by giving her a cute surprise and drawing the letter N from pillows.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Tanya Mittal's argument

Later, Kunickaa and Tanya argue after the latter says that she did not like her calling her ghaslet in front of everyone. To which Kunickaa stated how she left captaincy because of Tanya. She further added, “Ek baat ko dus baar repeat karne ka mere mein patience nahi hai. Main aapko aur Neelam ko akele mein samjhati hu, aapko agar itna bura lagta ahi toh main aapse baat nahi karungi. Itna sensitive hona iss show mein nahi chalta.”

Baseer Ali becomes captain

During the final captaincy task, Baseer and Abhishek have to tie ribbons on maximum seats to win the task. During the task, Kunickaa argues with Gaurav and Ashnoor. Not only this, even Farrhana gets offended when her stool is lifted by Abhishek and reprimands him. Sanchalak Mridul announces Baseer as the new captain after the task ends.

