On Sunday, Hina Khan took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures of herself dressed in a traditional Kashmiri attire. She said that she felt like carrying the essence of her birthplace in the new phase of her life

Hina Khan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Hina Khan dons Kashmiri ensemble in 'new phase of life' amid cancer battle x 00:00

Actress Hina Khan, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, is finding her strength in the culture of her native place as she puts up a brave front in her fight. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures of herself dressed in a traditional Kashmiri attire. The outfit had intricate goldwork, as the actress rounded up her look with statement, jewellery and jootis. She kept her tresses open and wavy.

ADVERTISEMENT

She wrote in the caption, "Kashmir, A piece of my Heart. I was really wanting to wear the essence of Kashmir in this new phase of my life. Something really special from my Birthplace. And I Loved wearing this Exquisite and Beautiful Traditional Kashmiri Attire with custom 'Tilla' work embroidery all over it. It was so overwhelming."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑲𝒉𝒂𝒏 (@realhinakhan)

Earlier, Hina reminisced about her late father's words and added that she dressed as a bride after ages for the grand finale of a fashion show. The actress took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of herself getting dressed in a red lehenga and jewellery. The clip also featured her strutting the runway.

She wrote in the caption, "'My Father always used to say, Hey Daddy's strong Girl. Don't be a cry baby, Never complain about your problems, Take control of your life, Stand tall and deal with it.' So I Stopped worrying about the outcome, Just Focused on what's within my control... Rest, Leave it to Allah."

She added, "'He sees your efforts, he hears your prayers and he knows your heart. Thisss wasn't easy but I kept telling myself, Keep going Hina DON'T EVER STOP..' About last night, Dressed as a Bride after ages, How do I look BTW ? DUA."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever