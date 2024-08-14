While undergoing chemo, Hina Khan lost her hair and expressed that, although she knew this was going to happen, she wanted it to happen on her own terms

Hina Khan

Hina Khan has been undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer. The TV actress has been keeping her online family informed of her health updates through lengthy, inspiring posts. While undergoing chemo, Hina Khan lost her hair and expressed that, although she knew this was going to happen, she wanted it to happen on her own terms.

Hina Khan flaunts a wig made of her own hair

In a long post on Instagram, Hina Khan shared her thoughts and stated, "The moment I was diagnosed, I knew I'd lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time. And I must say It was an empowering decision, and I'm so proud of it (sic.)"

Sending out positive vibes and love to all women in the same boat as her, she penned, "And I want to send out a special message to all my Women brave hearts out there who are going through similar struggles.. if you resonate with my decision and agree with it ..I suggest you too do the same .. it will make at least one thing much easier and you will feel better.. you will feel home (sic.)"

"You know, It feels like somehow I am reunited with my lost hair when I wear it. It feels good, it feels cozy and it feels like home. It’s just a phase, I knew I will have to go through and decided preemptively to Normalise it first for my self and now that I have been using it, I thought it will be a good story to share with all of you (sic.)" She added.

"Because you guys have been like a dream .. it’s so heartwarming, reassuring and encouraging to see your response wherever I go, whenever I step out, my god so much love and concern is directed towards me. It is so overwhelming to see a stranger’s eyes welling up in concern when they wish me a speedy recovery.. I am just blown away with the positivity you guys send me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I know the world is praying for me. Lekin Phir bhi. Dua please (sic.)" She concluded.

About Hina Khan's breast cancer:

She recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer. Earlier, she cut her hair to get a pixie look, and for the convenience of her treatment, the actress completely shaved her head.